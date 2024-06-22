Loretta Webby named MEO Employee of the Month

Longtime driver Loretta Webby was honored at a general staff meeting on May 29, 2024. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) has announced that longtime driver Loretta Webby, who was praised for her work ethic and care of passengers on her bus, was named the April Employee of the Month at MEO.

“This driver is willing to assist with runs to help clients get to and from their destination when dispatch seeks available drivers to help out, even if that means assisting beyond her scheduled shift,” an anonymous nominator said. “This individual’s integrity and commitment to personal excellence are exemplified in her work ethic.”

Webby joined MEO Transportation 20 years ago and was the 2022 MEO Driver of the Year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Webby “consistently provides care, compassion, and courtesy to all,” her nominator said. “We often receive high remarks, praising this driver’s customer service skills from our clients.”

For being named Employee of the Month for April, Webby earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s general staff meeting on May 29.