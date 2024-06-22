Maui News

Update: Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kahului

By Wendy Osher
 June 22, 2024, 6:55 AM HST
* Updated June 22, 6:56 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui police released photos of a red vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Kahului on May 27, 2024. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police released photos on Friday of a red sedan, they say is suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Kahului that claimed the life of 57-year-old Jesus Mettao. The incident was reported at 2:46 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024 on Lono Ave., about 165 feet southeast of Kaʻahumanu Ave.

Police say the man who died was known to frequent the area, and was lying in the roadway when an unknown vehicle drove over him. The vehicle was headed southwest on Lono Ave. towards Kaʻahumanu Ave. and the driver did not stop or render aid and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to Maui police.

The Maui Police Department Vehicle Homicide Crash Investigators are looking for the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Tetzloff at 808-244-6363. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the involvement of speed, alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.     

This was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2024, compared to five at the same time last year.  

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments