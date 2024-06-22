Update: Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kahului

Maui police released photos of a red vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Kahului on May 27, 2024. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police released photos on Friday of a red sedan, they say is suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Kahului that claimed the life of 57-year-old Jesus Mettao. The incident was reported at 2:46 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024 on Lono Ave., about 165 feet southeast of Kaʻahumanu Ave.

Police say the man who died was known to frequent the area, and was lying in the roadway when an unknown vehicle drove over him. The vehicle was headed southwest on Lono Ave. towards Kaʻahumanu Ave. and the driver did not stop or render aid and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to Maui police.

The Maui Police Department Vehicle Homicide Crash Investigators are looking for the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Tetzloff at 808-244-6363. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

Police say the involvement of speed, alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2024, compared to five at the same time last year.