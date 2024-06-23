Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset recognizes three entities that provided outstanding services after Aug. 8 fires

Background image: West Maui Mountains above Lahaina Town (1.20.24) PC: Wendy Osher

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset presented its 8th annual Vocational Service Awards to an individual, a non-profit organization, and a local business — all of whom assisted in some way with the recovery in Lahaina immediately after the Aug. 8 wildfire. The recipients were selected for demonstrating Rotary philosophy of “Service Above Self” and integrity through high ethical behavior.

Arvinder and Manjeet Surdhar received the Individual Vocational Service Award. This couple was the donor of nine Starlink devices that were set up and manned by Rotary Club members less than one week after the Aug. 8 fires. The devices provided immediate invaluable service to the Lahaina community and are still used at various locations that serve fire survivors.

Nāpili Noho Hub Director Melonee Lujan (left) and Mana Visual Maui owner Jason Lucero. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Nāpili Noho Hub was the recipient of the Non-Profit Vocational Service Award. This hub stood up within the first 24 hours of the fires. Since data was collected starting Aug. 18, 2023, they have serviced families affected by the fires for 38,274 visits, giving away donations received, which totaled about $4 million in donated goods and services. Director Melonee Lujan accepted the award.

Mana Visual Maui was the recipient of the business Vocational Service Award. Accepting the award was Jason Lucero, sole owner of this business. Lucero made and installed weather-proof images of the deceased to personalize each of the memorial crosses along the Lahaina Bypass Memorial. To date, over 60 images have been completed and installed at no cost to the families.