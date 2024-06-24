Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation awards scholarships to six Maui students

2024 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship Recipients from L to R: Rio Kovacic, Pierce Armstrong, Kalena Akinaka, Jasmyn Yoshikawa, Emmi-Lin Felten, Anica Ancheta, Kitty Walsh.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation (IWMMF) has awarded six outstanding student athletes with $5,000 scholarships for their college or university expenses. The 2024 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of Audrey and Scott Blum and the Harbaugh Foundation. An awards ceremony was held on June 12, 2024 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

The IWMMF scholarship program was established in 2018 and has since awarded $118,750 in scholarship funds to support deserving Maui students. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to college to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

Meet the 2024 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship Recipients:

Anica Ancheta graduated with honors from H.P. Baldwin High School and will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or the California Institute of Technology to study Physics and Astronomy. In addition to her many accolades in academics and golf, Anica is a current member of the Maui Nui Youth Futures Hui, an initiative in the Mayor’s Office of Innovation and Sustainability to engage Maui youth in solving problems concerning climate justice, sustainability, conservation, and human rights as it pertains to the island.

Emmi-Lin Felten graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui and will be attending Pacific University to study Environmental Science, Policy and Conservation. Emmi-Lin has local, state, and national volleyball competition experience. She is the creator of the Ho‘i I Ke Aloha Club at Kamehameha Schools Maui. The goal of the club is to bring ‘ōiwi leaders together to support and contribute to the sustainability of Hawai‘i and preservation of the Hawaiian culture.

Jasmyn Yoshikawa graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School and will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo to study Nursing and play softball. Jasmyn was one of only three students to be accepted into UH Hilo’s inaugural High School Direct Entry Nursing Program. She champions the environment as an avid ocean lover – participating in hundreds of hours of beach and ocean clean ups.

Kalena Akinaka graduated from King Kekaulike High School and will be attending Saddleback College to study Nursing and play basketball. Kalena comes from an extended family with strong bonds and values that have shaped her commitment to her community. Kalena intends to pay it forward by helping families as a labor and delivery nurse.

Pierce Armstrong graduated from Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy and will be attending Rome City Institute to study International Business and Entrepreneurship, while competing on the cross country, track and field teams. As an avid surfer and ocean lover, Pierce shares his passion for conservation with everyone he meets. He plans to bring his international experience home to support his home of Lahaina in the future.

Rio Kovacic graduated from King Kekaulike High School and will be attending the University of Northern Colorado to study Psychology and Environmental Science. In addition to being a talented soccer player, Rio graduated high school with a total of nine college courses under his belt. He was an active member of his school’s Environmental Club, the NALU Studies Program, and volunteering on Kaho‘olawe.

The mission of the IWMMF is to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem celebrated its 20th anniversary surf contest on May 4 and 5, 2024 at Ho‘okipa Beach Park. The event welcomed 1,200 attendees. A partnership with the Maui Huliau Foundation diverted nearly 300 pounds of food waste from the landfill. The event also avoided using at least 900 plastic water bottles thanks to refilling stations provided by Island Ice & Water.

IWWMF extended thanks to event sponsors: The Harbaugh Foundation, Patagonia, Duke’s Maui, Minit Medical, Villa Group, Belle Surf Café & Lounge, the US Coast Guard, KT, the Wasserman Foundation, Espresso Mafia, Tobi’s Shave Ice, and Choice Health Bar.

To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2025 scholarship fund, visit: https://www.menehunemayhem.org/