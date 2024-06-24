Maui police confirm another fatality from Lahaina wildfire, bringing total to 102
June 24, 2024, 3:53 PM HST
* Updated June 24, 3:56 PM
The Maui Police Department today confirmed the identity of another victim involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident of August 2023, bringing the total confirmed dead to 102. On Monday, June 24, 2024, the Honolulu medical examiner’s office confirmed Claudette Heermance, 68, of Lahaina succumbed to injuries sustained on Aug. 8, 2023, according to Maui police.
Police did not provide further details.
This was the latest confirmed death since February 2024 when police identified Paul Kasprzycki, 76 an artist, craftsman and woodcarver as the 101st fatality of the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.
“Throughout this event, MPD and assisting partners have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said in a press release. “We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process.”
To date, police have identified 102 individuals and provided next of kin notification to family members.
There were two people on the Maui Police Department’s last “credible list” of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Lydia Coloma, 70, of Lahaina
- Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina
- Lee Rogo, 76, of Lahaina
- Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina
- Leslie Smith, 80, Lahaina
- Dale Richter, 66, Lahaina
- Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina
- Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina
- Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina
- Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina
- Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina
- Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina
- Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina
- Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina
- Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina
- Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina
- Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina
- Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina
- Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina
- Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina
- Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina
- Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina
- Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina
- Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina
- June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
- Paul Kasprzycki, 76, Lahaina