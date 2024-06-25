Maui Weather Forecast for June 25, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A stable trade wind pattern will persist through the week with breezy to locally windy trades. Periodic light showers will focus over windward and mauka areas during this time. An increase in shower activity is possible over the weekend as an upper-level disturbance approaches the region.

Discussion

A 1029 mb surface high remains approximately 900 miles north- northwest of the islands this morning. Stable conditions continue across the region, with this morning's soundings showing a sharp trade wind inversion combined with limited low-level moisture and dry air aloft. Radar and satellite imagery continue to show mainly dry conditions across the state, with periodic light showers over the typical windward and mauka areas. Expect these conditions to continue today under breezy to locally windy trades.

High pressure looks to weaken slightly over the next couple of days. This should relax our local pressure gradient a bit, but impulses of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow will keep breezy trades to locally windy trades going through the week. Passing light showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas with meager rainfall accumulations likely. Aside from some brief afternoon/evening showers over Kona slopes of the Big Island leeward areas will remain mostly dry.

Conditions start to change going into the weekend as guidance continues to show an upper-level disturbance moving across the islands. The increase in instability, combined with bands of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow, will help to enhance shower activity across windward and mauka areas this weekend and into early next week.

Aviation

Breezy trade winds will slowly ramp back up to locally windy conditions tonight. SHRA and brief MVFR conditions should stay confined to windward/mauka locations.

AIRMET Sierra for mtn obsc has been cancelled but may be needed again later today as another band of showery low clouds approaches.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for mod low-level turb over and downwind of island terrain due to the breezy trade winds.

Marine

Surface high pressure far north of the state will maintain moderate to locally strong easterly trades through today. Trades will gradually weaken to gentle to fresh Thursday into Friday as the high pressure gradually weakens north of the state. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for the typical windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island remains in effect through early Wednesday morning where winds will remain strong.

Rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores will persist through today before gradually trending down Wednesday through Thursday.

A small, medium-period, south swell will peak today before gradually trending down tonight and Wednesday. Another small, medium- to long- period south swell will fill in Wednesday night and peak Thursday before gradually easing into the weekend.

A small, medium-period, northwest swell will bring a tiny boost to north shore surf through today. Another small, medium period, northwest swell could fill in late Wednesday and peak Thursday night before gradually trending down into the weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

