Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa Hosts Kōkua for Maui – Shop & Show Aloha, July 5

Kōkua for Maui. PC: courtesy photo

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa will host its next Kōkua for Maui event on Friday, July 5, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the resort. The event is a place where Maui residents and visitors can shop and show their aloha for local artisans and Lahaina small businesses who were impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

In partnership with the County of Maui, County of Maui Office of Economic Development, and LahainaTown Action Committee, the event will be held in the resort’s Maui Ballroom. It is the latest in a series of Kōkua for Maui events being held across the state. A similar event was held at the resort in April.

Kōkua for Maui. PC: courtesy photo

Participating businesses include: Aloha Raw | Beyoutiful Soul Shop | Kai Pua Jewelry & Glass | MauiGrown 808 | Kama Lei Design | Tati Hawai’i | Nani Shells | Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate | Maui Caricatures | CocoNene | Manakai Swimwear | Little Sea Gypsy | At Witt’s End | Khloella’s Garden | Maui Toy Works | Maui Pineapple Store | Lahaina Honey Co. | Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii | Lahaina Music | Lahaina Yacht Club | Story of Hawaii Museum Exhibit and Gallery | Lahaina Christmas Store | Haleakalā Candle Co.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The July 5 Kōkua for Maui event will also feature live entertainment by Kalani Smyth, and a local beer garden from Lahaina’s Koholā Brewery.

Valet parking is available for $5 for all event attendees, payable at Sheraton Maui’s front desk. For more information, visit https://www.mauinuifirst.com/kokua