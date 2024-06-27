New parking policies, rates to take effect July 1 for Wailuku Garage parking

Wailuku Garage, drone image. PC: Sean Hower via County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Transportation announced the implementation of updated parking management policies at the Wailuku Garage, located at 30 N. Church St. in Wailuku town.

This month, the Maui County Council approved the County of Maui Revenues – Fees, Rates, Assessments, and Taxes Schedule, which will result in the following paid parking policies going into effect starting July 1, 2024:

Rates for Hawai ʻ i residents: The first two hours of daily parking are free; $1 for each additional hour with a daily maximum of $8 per day. To qualify for free resident rates, a person must present a valid driver’s license with a State of Hawaiʻi zip code.

Paid parking rates for part-time residents and non-residents: $1 per hour with a daily maximum of $10 per day.

Hours of operation:

Wailuku Garage paid parking hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

No charge between 5-8 a.m. and 6-11 p.m.

Garage closes at 11 p.m., with the exception of vehicles with a neighborhood parking permit

Parking permits:

Neighborhood parking permit: $55 per month for residents who reside within the residential boundary on or near Vineyard Street and Church Street in Wailuku

Employee parking permit: $30 per month for employees who work in Wailuku

Low-income parking permit: Rates are available to those who qualify.

Permit parking is available only on the upper floors of the Wailuku Garage.

For parking permit registration, visit www.ParkMaui.com.

Street parking:

There are no changes to the posted on-street time limits located throughout Wailuku town.

Existing on-street parking will remain free, with a two-hour time limit per day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Parking occupancy will be monitored to determine any future policy recommendations.

For additional information on parking in Wailuku, visit www.ParkMaui.com.