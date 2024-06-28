Gov. Green signs 13 bills for Native Hawaiian housing, education and culture

Gov. Green Signs 13 Bills for Native Hawaiian Communities and and DHHL Beneficiaries on Housing, Education, and Fostering Cultural Practices. PC: Office of the Governor. (6.28.24)

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., today signed 13 pieces of legislation into law, marking a renewed commitment for Hawaiʻi’s Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL), Native Hawaiian education, cultural practices and traditions, and stewardship. Among these new laws are four key bills: SB 3109, HB 2074, SB 2937, and SB 2659, which aims to continue the administration’s commitment to ensuring housing, education, and responsible tourism for Native Hawaiian communities.

SB 3109: Addressing the housing waitlist: SB 3109 tackles the long-standing waitlist to provide housing to beneficiaries by extending a $600 million special fund. This fund will be used to develop housing, purchase land, provide funding for applicants on the waiting list, and offer housing assistance to families. Additionally, the bill explores revenue-generating opportunities from controlled lands to further assist beneficiaries.

“This legislation is a major step toward fulfilling our commitment to providing housing for our beneficiaries,” said Green. “By extending this special fund, we can make significant progress in addressing the housing needs of our community.”

HB 2074: Strategic Plan for Kaiapuni education: HB 2074 mandates the Department of Education (DOE) to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for Kaiapuni (learning environment) education during the 2023-2024 school year. The plan will monitor the academic success of approximately 1,400 students in the Kaiapuni program. The bill also appropriates approximately $3.5 million to fund new positions for Kaiapuni teachers and curriculum specialists.

“Kaiapuni education is vital for the preservation and promotion of Hawaiian language and culture,” said Green. “This strategic plan will ensure that our Kaiapuni students receive the support they need to succeed academically. I thank the DOE for their dedication to this important cause.”

SB 2937: Hawaiian language learning at UH Hilo: SB 2937 permanently exempts the College of Hawaiian Languages at UH Hilo from English-medium standards. This legislation furthers the state’s commitment to Hawaiian language learning and education, ensuring that students can receive instruction in the Hawaiian language without the constraints of English-medium standards.

“This bill is a testament to our commitment to Hawaiian language revitalization,” said Green. “By making this exemption permanent, we support UH Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Languages in its mission to promote and preserve the native language of Hawaiʻi.”

SB 2659: Sustainable Tourism Development: SB 2659 requires the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) to develop and update a Tourism Functional Plan. This plan will update Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry policy to emphasize sustainable development, cultural integrity, and economic diversification, including Native Hawaiian cultural resources.

“Sustainable tourism is essential for the future of our state,” said Green. “This bill ensures that our visitor industry grows in a way that respects and preserves our cultural heritage while promoting economic diversification.”

“Today, we make significant strides in supporting our Native Hawaiian community and preserving our cultural heritage,” Green concluded. “I am grateful to all the legislators, advocates, and community members who have worked tirelessly to make these bills possible. Together, we are building a brighter future for Hawaiʻi and its Native Hawaiian communities.”

The complete list of bills signed included the following: