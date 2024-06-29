Maui Weather Forecast for June 29, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 69. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 67 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 57 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 68 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of Hawaii into next week, producing moderate trade winds through Sunday, and then strengthening into the moderate to breezy range from Monday onward. Passing showers are expected to mainly affect windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper level low will continue to drift from east to west over the islands this weekend, likely increasing shower activity as it passes through the state. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the interior Big Island this afternoon, and near Kauai through Sunday.

Discussion

An upper level low shown on satellite water vapor imagery around 400 miles northeast of Hilo, Hawaii will continue to drift west through the weekend. This system continues to enhance showers and produce a few thunderstorms over the coastal waters west of the Big Island and over portions of the Alenuihaha Channel this morning. This upper low will enhance showers over each island through Sunday, then weaken and drift northward away from the state on Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon over the interior sections of the Big Island, and then near Kauai tonight through Sunday.

The subtropical ridge will remain in place north of the state into much of next week keeping easterly trade winds in the forecast for most days. The upper low will continue moving westward across the state of Hawaii over the next few days. A weak low level trough associated with the upper low will keep the pressure gradient on the weaker side, keeping trade winds at moderate levels through Sunday. By Monday expect the ridge to build in over the islands as the upper low departs the pattern, with trade winds increasing into the moderate to breezy range through much of next week. A stronger high pressure ridge will also produce more stable conditions with increasing subsidence over the state next week with decreasing shower trends. Trade wind thermal inversion heights will range from 5,000 to 6,500 feet keeping brief passing showers in the forecast over windward and mountain areas, trending higher in the overnight to early morning hours.

Aviation

Moderate trades are expected to continue across the island chain through the weekend. SHRA and low cigs embedded in the trades will bring brief periods of MVFR conds over windward and mauka locations. Otherwise, VFR conditions should prevail.

An upper-level low is forecast to move over the islands this weekend. This will likely cause increased SHRA coverage and require AIRMET Sierra periodically throughout the weekend, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

Marine

High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to fresh trade winds through the weekend. The trades are expected to strengthen back to fresh and strong levels early next week, and a Small Craft Advisory will likely be required for the typically windy waters around Maui and the Big Island by Monday. An upper level low passing nearby will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms around Kauai tonight and Sunday.

A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average through Saturday. Surf will lower below normal levels much of next week. A small background south swell could give south shore surf a slight bump around the middle of next week.

Typical mostly flat summertime conditions will continue along north facing shores through next week.

East shore surf will remain well below normal through the weekend, then trend up and closer to seasonal levels next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

