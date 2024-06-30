Kawa’a and Goes from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ reunite for concert at Blue Note Hawai’i

Event flyer. PC: Blue Note Hawai’i

Back in March, Maui’s Kamalei Kawa’a and O’ahu’s Gabriel Goes went head-to-head in a memorable Season 25 of the acclaimed national singing competition, NBC’s “The Voice.” On July 5, the two local singers will reunite for a special Aloha Friday concert on O’ahu.

The evening at Blue Note Hawai’i will showcase Kawa’a’s new original songs and cover tunes from the show, with special performances by the acclaimed Hālau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine and O’ahu’s Gabriel Goes.

Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online at bluenotejazz.com.