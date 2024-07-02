DOH reports another travel-related dengue case on Oʻahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed another travel-related dengue virus case on Oʻahu. The individual traveled to a region where dengue is known to be spread. DOH teams were deployed for inspection and mosquito control in affected areas. The community is asked to help reduce the risk for any local transmission by exercising best practices described below.

So far in 2024, there have been six confirmed travel-related dengue cases identified in the state (one on Maui, five on Oʻahu). Exposure came from various locations around the world. None were locally acquired. Multiple regions worldwide are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.

Symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week. If you have traveled recently to an area where dengue is common and are experiencing these symptoms, please contact your health care provider.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person, to mosquito, to person. While Hawai‘i is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic (established) here in the state, and cases are currently only seen in travelers. Dengue outbreaks occur in many parts of the world including Central and South America, Asia (including the Republic of the Philippines), the Middle East, Africa, and some Pacific Islands, including the US territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau and in many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico).

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to an area with dengue is at risk for infection. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises travelers to take the usual precautions:

Using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors

Sleeping in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens or under an insecticide-treated bed net

Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases, so it is important, four to six weeks before you travel, to review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country. Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, seek medical evaluation. Clinicians should consider dengue in patients with fever who recently traveled to areas with risk of dengue.

In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, Hawai‘i DOH personnel (Vector Control Branch) conduct inspections and mosquito-reducing activities. Reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people.

In areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around your home is a good practice. Simply pouring out containers of standing water eliminates the potential for mosquito breeding. Mosquitoes only need small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites at home include:

Buckets

Water-catching plants (such as bromeliads)

Small containers

Planters

Rain barrels

Cups of water left outside

Finally, no matter where you live, if the area is prone to mosquitoes, the department advises wearing long sleeves and long pants and or use approved EPA-registered repellents, especially at dusk and dawn to reduce your chances of mosquito bites.

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.