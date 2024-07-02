Gov. Green announces Interim Housing Program for Maui wildfire survivors

Goodfellow Bros. construction workers stand with a bulldozer Tuesday before a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ka Laʻi Ola housing project in Lahaina. PC: Brian Perry

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., announced that Maui residents displaced by the catastrophic wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, may now apply for the state of Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP). The wildfires, among the most destructive in Hawaiʻi’s history, caused extensive damage, displaced thousands of residents, and destroyed homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure.

HIHP is managed by the Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency in partnership with the state Department of Human Services and the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC). HIHP offers rapid and vital housing relief to affected households.

“This program adds a new energy to the many initiatives we have launched as part of our supporting the recovery of Maui’s people from the wildfires,” said Green. “Every day, families and individuals have been able to leave temporary lodging in hotels to be placed in longer-term housing.”

Recalling his live address to the people on Aug. 18, 2023, Gov. Green said, “I said that I would do everything in my power as governor to bring us back, to help us heal, and to find a way to move forward past this tragedy – and that I am personally making sure that Maui receives every possible resource available from the federal government, from the private sector, and from around the world, and that all of it gets to the people who need it.”

An aerial view of the pool and Lipoa Street entrance of the Haggai Institute in Kihei. Screen grab from online HHFDC staff report.

The goal of this initiative is to provide as many options for the Maui survivors as possible, since each household has unique circumstances and needs. The properties have a mix of studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and modular homes. The house lots are being designed mindfully, so multi-generational families can be clustered together to maintain a sense of community as our wildfire survivors continue their healing journey.

Eligibility Requirements:

Households may qualify for HIHP if they meet one or more of the following criteria:

Resided in Maui County before the disaster

Were displaced from their primary residence due to the Maui wildfires

Experienced disaster-related unemployment resulting in the loss of their home

Households are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility. There is no cost to apply, and those placed in interim housing will not be required to pay rent or utility bills through August 2025.

Interim Housing Sites:

HIHP includes several state-sponsored interim housing sites dedicated to Maui wildfire recovery, for example:

Ka Laʻi Ola, currently in construction in West Maui, will offer up to 450 modular homes once completed

Hale ‘O Lā‛ie (formerly the Haggai Institute in Kīhei) currently has more than 150 units

[Please note that not all sites or units are currently completed and the matching of eligible households to available and suitable units will continue as the state makes more units available in the days, weeks, and months ahead.]

Application Requirements:

HIHP applicants may need to provide the following documentation:

Proof of identity (no citizenship requirement)

Proof of pre-disaster residency in Maui County

Evidence of disaster caused income loss and inability to pay rent or mortgage resulting in the loss of your pre-disaster residence

Documentation of any other assistance received related to the Maui fires

Application Process:

Applications should include all individuals intending to reside in the interim housing unit and specify any accommodation requests to ensure appropriate housing placement. While applying does not guarantee eligibility or placement, eligible households will be matched with available units based on their specific needs and the availability of suitable housing. All household members aged 18 and older must undergo a background check, with results evaluated on an individual and household basis.

“We are happy for the opportunity to assist the Maui fire survivors by providing them housing options at Hale O Lā‛ie,” said Dean Minakami, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation. HHFDC negotiated the purchase of the property and is overseeing improvements to the complex on behalf of the state.

“We are also pleased to be working with other agencies to provide interim affordable housing in Lahaina located mauka of the Villages of Leialiʻi,” he said. “And we look forward to completing the first permanent units in Lahaina at our Kaiāulu o Kukuʻia site.”

“As Maui recovers from the fires, we commend the Governor for his willingness to adapt to the needs of the community. We remain committed and united to support the people and places of Maui,” said Hawai‘i Community Foundation CEO Micah Kāne.

For more information and to apply, visit https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers/ or call 1-808-727-1550. Translation assistance is available for those with limited English proficiency.