Hale Kau Kau invites community to Stomp Out Hunger 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk, Oct. 26

In August 2024, thanks to 141 kitchen volunteers, delivery drivers and other volunteers, Hale Kau Kau served more than 4,477 meals. PC: Hale Kau Kau (file photo)

Hale Kau Kau has announced a 9th annual Stomp Out Hunger 5K & 1 Mile Walk in Kīhei, raising funds to support its mission of feeding the hungry on Maui with compassion and aloha.

The organization prepares and delivers about 4,500 meals each month to South Maui people in need. A program of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Hale Kau Kau currently reports delivery of 105 meals each day to the homebound elderly and disabled in South Maui, in addition to serving about 40-50 meals each night from its kitchen.

Both the run and walk will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The 5K run or walk starts at 8 a.m., and the one-mile run or walk at 8:15 a.m. Both start and finish at Hale Kau Kau (25 W Līpoa Street, Kīhei). Free parking is available at St. Theresa Church.

There will also be a corporate team challenge. Any business or company on Maui can send in a maximum of three (four-person) teams – a men’s team, a women’s team and a mixed team (must have at least two women on the mixed team).

The event held over Halloween weekend. There will be door prizes and a Halloween costume contest.

Those not on Maui on Oct. 26 can participate virtually, run/walk where they live and submit their results to halekaukaufundraising@rcchawaii.org by Oct. 31. Contact halekaukaufundraising@rcchawaii.org for more information or questions.

The program is still seeking sponsors and donors to support its efforts to put on this year’s Stomp Out Hunger fundraising event, where there will also be a silent auction.

The sponsorship levels include:

Basic – $10-$25 Short Order Cook; $26-$50 Line Cook; $51-100 Chef de’Cuisine Sponsor; $101-$4999 Executive Chef Sponsor

Premium- $500-$999 Gold Medal Sponsor; $1,000+ Platinum Sponsor

Those who donate or sponsor at the Gold Medal level or above will receive special recognition at an awards ceremony during the event. Anyone planning on being a gold or platinum sponsor must email logos to mtrotto@liu.edu. All sponsors regardless of the amount will be recognized in the program.

Prospective sponsors, donors and participants can register at https://www.halekaukau.org/.