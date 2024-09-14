Maui News

‘Prepare N.O.W.’ for hurricanes and other severe weather

September 14, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
An award-winning public service announcement by Hilo High School student Rianne Empaynado recommends relaxation and having fun as wellness tips to help residents stay healthy and more resilient if even every faced with severe weather or a public health emergency. PC: Hawaii Department of Health video screen shot

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness reminds residents statewide to “Prepare N.O.W.” while still in hurricane season.

The recent Central Pacific storm activity reminds everyone that hurricane season in the Hawaiian Islands continues through Nov. 30, although tropical cyclones can occur off season and storms can happen at any time of year.

” “If you haven’t prepared for severe weather events this season, now is still a good time to take the first steps,” state health officials say.

Rianne Empaynado, a student from Hilo High School whose public service announcement was a winner in the 2024 ʻŌlelo Youth Xchange video competition, shares tips on how to be prepared and more resilient if ever faced with severe weather or a public health emergency. See the video here.

The message aims to prompt residents and visitors to plan and prepare “N.O.W.” by protecting their physical health and mental wellbeing.

  • Prepare Necessities. Refresh emergency kits with water, food, medicine, cash, important documents and other essential items to last at least two weeks. 
  • Get Organized. Have a personal/family emergency plan and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and listening for alerts from the local government.
  • Practice Wellness and stay healthy. Eat healthy foods, keep active and get enough rest. A healthy body and mind will help you recover more quickly after a disaster.

Find more preparedness tips, resources, and translations at www.preparenowhawaii.org/.  

