‘Prepare N.O.W.’ for hurricanes and other severe weather

An award-winning public service announcement by Hilo High School student Rianne Empaynado recommends relaxation and having fun as wellness tips to help residents stay healthy and more resilient if even every faced with severe weather or a public health emergency. PC: Hawaii Department of Health video screen shot

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness reminds residents statewide to “Prepare N.O.W.” while still in hurricane season.

The recent Central Pacific storm activity reminds everyone that hurricane season in the Hawaiian Islands continues through Nov. 30, although tropical cyclones can occur off season and storms can happen at any time of year.

” “If you haven’t prepared for severe weather events this season, now is still a good time to take the first steps,” state health officials say.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rianne Empaynado, a student from Hilo High School whose public service announcement was a winner in the 2024 ʻŌlelo Youth Xchange video competition, shares tips on how to be prepared and more resilient if ever faced with severe weather or a public health emergency. See the video here.

The message aims to prompt residents and visitors to plan and prepare “N.O.W.” by protecting their physical health and mental wellbeing.

Prepare N ecessities . Refresh emergency kits with water, food, medicine, cash, important documents and other essential items to last at least two weeks.

. Refresh emergency kits with water, food, medicine, cash, important documents and other essential items to last at least two weeks. Get O rganized . Have a personal/family emergency plan and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and listening for alerts from the local government.

. Have a personal/family emergency plan and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and listening for alerts from the local government. Practice W ellness and stay healthy. Eat healthy foods, keep active and get enough rest. A healthy body and mind will help you recover more quickly after a disaster.

Find more preparedness tips, resources, and translations at www.preparenowhawaii.org/.