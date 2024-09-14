State and federal agencies to hold Kalaupapa Information Briefing on Oct. 5

Coastline. PC: Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

A Kalaupapa Informational Briefing will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Kaunakakai Elementary School cafeteria on Molokaʻi.

The briefing will include representatives from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and the National Parks Service. Members of the public with an interest in Kalaupapa are encouraged to attend.

At this meeting, agency representatives will share their respective roles and responsibilities in Kalaupapa and Kalawao County, and how they are working together to support the patients and stewards of the area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The agencies recognize that there are questions about the complex history and jurisdiction of Kalaupapa and what management tasks are overseen by each agency,” stated the DOH.

The briefing will be in-person without a virtual option; however, it will be recorded. The recording will be posted on DOH’s website: https://health.hawaii.gov/kalaupapaupdates/.

For more information, including a meeting agenda, visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kalaupapaupdates/files/2024/09/Kalaupapa-Informational-Briefing-Flyer.pdf