World Wellness Weekend celebrated at Kilolani Spa from Sept. 20-22















The Grand Wailea Resort has announced World Wellness Weekend activities taking place at its spa during the weekend of Sept. 20-22.

These events include a full-body workout experience, a breathwork and meditation session, and a therapeutic floating sound bath at the newly-opened Kilolani Spa.

Friday, Sept. 20

Kilolani Bootcamp, 9:30 a.m. – Those seeking a dynamic workout experience can engage in a comprehensive full body workout using bodyweight and various equipment to enhance strength and cardiovascular endurance

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, Sept. 21

Luminous Breathwork + Meditation, 9:30 a.m. – Guests are welcome to explore breathwork and meditation techniques for a rejuvenating session that nourishes both the body and mind.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Floating Sound Bath, 5:30 p.m. – As Maui is positioned in the final timezone globally, the floating sound bath at Grand Wailea marks the closing of World Wellness Weekend. Guests are welcome to experience the unique wellness experience that combines the calming effects of water and therapeutic sound vibrations.

Returning for the eighth year, World Wellness Weekend was founded to support the United Nations’ objective of good health and wellbeing for all, welcoming millions across the world to add a regular physical routine into their lives.