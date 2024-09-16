Crime Statistics

Active police investigation underway into deadly incident in Waikapū

By Wendy Osher
 September 16, 2024, 10:26 AM HST
* Updated September 16, 11:26 AM
Maui Now

The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation into a deadly incident overnight that forced the closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū for five hours.

The highway was closed in both directions between the Maui Tropical Plantation and Pilikana Place from 12:27 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, according to Maui Police Department text notifications.

The initial closure was attributed to a motor vehicle accident. Police could not confirm the cause of the crash or the identity of those involved, but tell Maui Now that more information is pending release.

*This story is developing. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
