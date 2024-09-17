Shooting investigation underway: Maui man dead after crash in Waikapū

Maui police have launched a shooting investigation after the death of a motorist in Waikapū early Monday morning. Police have since identified the victim as Shawn Lewis, 42, of Lahaina.

Lewis was reportedly driving along the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū when he crashed shortly after midnight on Sept. 16, 2024, near Waiolu Place, forcing the closure of the highway for five hours while police conducted an investigation.

The initial closure was attributed to a motor vehicle accident, but the case is currently classified as a shooting investigation.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Lewis’ family and friends. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Police have not elaborated on the man’s injuries.

Investigators are actively working to determine the sequence of events, according to a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425 and reference report number 24-026966.

At this time, police believe the incident is isolated.

An unrelated incident involving a man who was struck by a bullet while driving on Maui two years ago remains unsolved. In June 2022, a 66-year-old, part-time resident was critically injured when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head while driving on the Maui Veterans Highway toward Kīhei. No arrests were made in that case, and police alluded to hunting and poaching of animals in the area as part of their second degree murder investigation into that incident.