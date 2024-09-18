Peace Pole dedication ceremony in Kīhei to promote global harmony

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea and Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea will dedicate Peace Poles on International Day of Peace this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. PC: Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea and the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host a Peace Pole dedication ceremony this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at 9 a.m. This will be the first joint project between the two Rotary clubs in South Maui. The public is invited to attend this occasion at South Maui Gardens, 35 Auhana Road, Kīhei.

The ceremony will feature a traditional Hawaiian blessing led by Kimokeo Kapahulehua, honoring the peace pole and its message of global unity. Peace poles are international symbols of peace and hope, created to promote the vision of a world without conflict. Originating in Japan in 1975, the peace pole movement has since spread worldwide, with thousands of poles standing in over 180 countries. Each pole carries the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages, embodying a universal aspiration for harmony and understanding.

In addition to the blessing, Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea President Jay Satenstein will speak about the history and significance of peace poles, highlighting their role in fostering peace and community spirit.

For more information about the event or to get involved with future peace projects, contact Wendy Hornack at 808-283-3350 or wlhmaui@gmail.com.