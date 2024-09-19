Hāna metals recycling event, Sept. 20 and 21

Hana Metals recycling. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

East Maui residents can drop off scrap metal, appliances, propane tanks, tires and auto batteries for recycling on Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Hāna Recycling Center.

The Hāna metals collection event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the center across from Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road.

Hauling capacity out from Hāna is limited. Drop-offs will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff from Hammerhead Metals Recycling and Hāna Landfill will assist in unloading items from vehicles.

Items accepted for drop-off include white goods/large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters), auto batteries, tires, propane tanks (with or without valves) and scrap metal. Electronics and E-waste will not be accepted at this event. Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids, and batteries must be separated from small machines.

Collection events serve as a resource for residential recycling. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

The County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division is sponsoring the event.

For more information about collection events, the Tow & Scrap program or abandoned vehicles, call the County of Maui Abandoned Vehicles & Metals office at 808-270-6102. For more information about large metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information about electronics recycling, call E-Cycling Maui at 808-280-6460. To report a vehicle abandoned, call the Maui Police Department non-emergency line at 808-244-6400 and select option 0.

Hāna metals collectionevents are held every three months. The next event will include electronics drop-offs and is set for Dec. 6 and 7.