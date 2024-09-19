Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2024

September 19, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 03:06 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 09:27 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:56 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shore surf will remain very small through the weekend until about the middle of next week when a 3 to 5 foot medium to long- period northwest swell could arrive. East shore surf will hold near seasonal levels today then slowly lower through early next week. A mix of southeast, south and southwest swells will keep small surf rolling into south facing shores through Monday. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Monday night through mid week as a slightly larger long- period southwest swell moves through. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
