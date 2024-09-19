Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North shore surf will remain very small through the weekend until about the middle of next week when a 3 to 5 foot medium to long- period northwest swell could arrive. East shore surf will hold near seasonal levels today then slowly lower through early next week. A mix of southeast, south and southwest swells will keep small surf rolling into south facing shores through Monday. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Monday night through mid week as a slightly larger long- period southwest swell moves through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
