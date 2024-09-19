Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 03:06 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 09:27 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:00 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:56 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North shore surf will remain very small through the weekend until about the middle of next week when a 3 to 5 foot medium to long- period northwest swell could arrive. East shore surf will hold near seasonal levels today then slowly lower through early next week. A mix of southeast, south and southwest swells will keep small surf rolling into south facing shores through Monday. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Monday night through mid week as a slightly larger long- period southwest swell moves through.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.