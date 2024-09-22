List: Maui lane closures through Sept. 27

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— South High St./Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea/Pāpalaua Wayside Park: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Pāpalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison St. and Dickenson St., 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: There will be various lane closures on Piʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave. on Friday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for restriping work which is part of the Piʻilani Highway improvements for the Krausz Downtown Kīhei development. Contractors will be cycling through the different closures based on the work in progress. They are:

Right through lane closure on Piʻikea Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

Left lane closure on Piʻikea Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

Left lane closure on Piʻikea Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction at the intersection with Piʻikea Ave.

During the work, contractors will also close portions of the county owned Piʻikea Ave. More here.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Wailuku/Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.4 and 2.7, in the vicinity of Kinipopo St. and Hāna Highway, on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning on the median.

Kahului (night work): All lanes closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), in the westbound direction between mile marker 2.15 and 2.19, in the vicinity of Lono Ave. and Kane St., nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, with the closure ending at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More here.

Kahului (night work): Left turn lane and left through lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.15 and 2.19, in the vicinity of Kane St. and Lono Ave., nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next day on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, with the closure ending on 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 2.15 and 2.19, in the vicinity of Kane Street and Lono Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. More here.

Kahului: Left turn pocket and left though lane closed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) in the westbound direction, between mile marker 2.15 and 2.19, in the vicinity of Lono Ave. and Kane St., on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line utility work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project. The left turn pocket to Kane St. will remain open. More here.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, from Monday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept.27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) between mile marker 1 and 3, on Monday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs. More here.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 4.96 and 4.97 in the vicinity of Kupuohi St. and Crater Road, on Monday, Sept. 23, to Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to remove and install conductors in a manhole. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.