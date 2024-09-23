Comedian Jeff Arcuri brings ‘The Whole Wide World Tour’ to Maui

Jeff Arcuri

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents in his Maui debut, comedian Jeff Arcuri during his upcoming Whole Wide World Tour stops in Hawai‘i. The show will take place in Castle Theater Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members Wednesday, Sept. 25 and to the general public Friday, Sept. 27.

Comedian Jeff Arcuri has been referred by The Chicago Tribune as “a joke machine.” Arcuri left home in Michigan in 2012 and landed in Chicago, where he quickly became a regular at The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Clubs. Arcuri is known for his incisive humor, huge smile, subtle naiveté and a quickly established rapport with his audiences, according to an event announcement.

His unique brand of humor has earned him spots on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM and at comedy festivals around the country. Now based in New York City, when not performing on the road to sell out audiences, Arcuri can be seen regularly at The Comedy Cellar.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $25, $35, $45, $65, and a limited number of premiere Gold Circle $125 seats, plus applicable fees. The MACC member 10% discount is available and there is a limit of six tickets per order. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership.