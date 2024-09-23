Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2024

September 23, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:39 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 09:30 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate long period northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) is expected to steadily fill in on Tuesday and peak late Tuesday into Wednesday morning then gradually decline the rest of the work week. A smaller north-northwest swell should provide a boost this weekend. Surf along south facing shores should see a series of small long-period southwest pulses through the weekend due to a series of storms near the Tasman Sea last week. Additionally, a small short-period southwest swell is also expected Wednesday into Thursday. East facing shores should remain small through much of the week due to the lack of strong trades locally or upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
