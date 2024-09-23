Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:39 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 09:30 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate long period northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) is expected to steadily fill in on Tuesday and peak late Tuesday into Wednesday morning then gradually decline the rest of the work week. A smaller north-northwest swell should provide a boost this weekend. Surf along south facing shores should see a series of small long-period southwest pulses through the weekend due to a series of storms near the Tasman Sea last week. Additionally, a small short-period southwest swell is also expected Wednesday into Thursday. East facing shores should remain small through much of the week due to the lack of strong trades locally or upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.