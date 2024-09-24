Central Pacific Bank opens new branch in Kahului

Central Pacific Bank’s new Kahului Branch opened for customers on Sept. 23. PC: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank has closed its branch office off of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and opened an office at a new, nearly 10,000-square-foot building at 145 Ho‘okele St. near Target in Kahului. The bank offers customers consumer, commercial, residential, wealth and investment services.

“We are proud to unveil our beautiful new Kahului Branch, which stands as a testament to our commitment to the Maui community,” said Central Pacific Bank Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Martines. “This state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar facility represents a significant investment in the island. Our vision was to create a building that offered a sense of place, was environmentally sensitive, while providing functionality and convenience for our customers. I am confident our new branch will be a valuable asset for the community for many years to come.”

The new Kahului Branch hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new branch features amenities and conveniences including:

The lobby, known as Tidepools, has a Wi-Fi connected conference room referred to as Laulima, or “working together.” The conference room is available for use by reservation to anyone in the public making it an ideal spot for people to conduct community and business meetings.

There is a 24-hour accessible drive through ATM.

Additional services include business and commercial banking, purchasing and selling foreign currency, night depository, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, medallion stamp, notary and investment services.

Melissa Rigney envisioned people meeting together under a banyan tree. Her hope is that the painting will inspire a sense of place and remind us all that our continued prosperity is directly linked with our connection to nature. PC: Central Pacific Bank

CPB prioritized environmental and sustainability improvements into the design and construction including:

A photovoltaic system that will save more than 64,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

Storm water retention system with a 1,658 cubic foot tank to collect runoff water.

The parking lot will funnel additional storm water to landscaped areas.

Ecofriendly and recycled interior finishes.

Fully supported backup generator to power the building in the event of a power outage.

Equipped with a backup satellite system to help maintain continuity of critical operations during extended outages.

“We are honored to have brought Central Pacific Bank’s vision to life with this modern branch,” said Karen Sakamoto, principal of Next Design. “Inspired by Kahului’s stunning scenery, we incorporated design elements that reflect the beauty of the area. Coral stone accents evoke the shimmering waters of Kahului Bay, while the art and tile patterns reflect the Makani or air currents and gentle Sand Dunes of the area. We believe this facility captures the essence of the Maui community.”

Noble Richardson gained inspiration for this art from the beauty of Kukua‘emoku, ʻĪao needle, and the surrounding ʻĪao Valley. The art shows carving rhythmic winds dancing across the sand dunes to form peaks tapering from the mountains toward the ocean. PC: Central Pacific Bank