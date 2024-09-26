“Rescue: HI-Surf” TV series rides high ratings wave; taps exclusively Hawaiʻi hires for specialized water unit

Hawai‘i-based television series “Rescue: HI-Surf” is TV’s highest rated fall drama to debut in six years, with its Sept. 22 premiere on FOX television network reaching 4.7 million viewers per Nielsen’s fast national ratings. The John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and FOX Entertainment co-production hired a local Hawai‘i producer and sourced the vast majority of the crew from Hawai‘i, including 100% of the water unit hires for the series. “Rescue: HI-Surf” continues now in its regular Monday time slot, airing in Hawai‘i at 8 p.m. on FOX affiliate KHON.

“Rescue: HI-Surf” is set on the North Shore of O‘ahu. Its executive producer is John Wells (The West Wing), who also directed the first two episodes, and Matt Kester, creator, executive producer and showrunner.

As a Hawai‘i ocean water-centric show, the production retained globally lifeguard, surfer and risk management specialist Brian Keaulana as its “Rescue: HI-Surf” producer and stunt coordinator. Keaulana, who pioneered using jet skis as safety and rescue watercraft and developed the BWRAG (Big Wave Risk Assessment Group) system, has pulled together a specialized water unit for the series that consists entirely of local hires. Kester, who grew up and lives on the North Shore of O‘ahu, also brings a deep sense of community to a series inspired by the water men and women of Hawai‘i.

“’Rescue: HI-Surf’ is a first-of-its-kind series on so many levels, thanks to the vision of its award-winning producers, writers and studio partners, and the talents of our film and creative industries workforce here in Hawai‘i,” said Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka. “This compelling character drama offers a tremendous platform to recognize and honor the daily bravery of our lifeguard professionals while generating dynamic opportunities for our local production workforce and our creative economy.”

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono, “Rescue: HI-Surf” dives into the personal and professional worlds of dedicated first responders, as the characters navigate the often life-threatening conditions of one of the world’s most famous stretches of coastline. The vast majority of the series is shot outdoors on location on O‘ahu for an authentic, immersive viewer experience.

“The production’s intention from the beginning was to hire as many of its crew and talent locally. When you have a series that is rooted in the fabric of Hawai‘i’s North Shore lifeguards, viewers will experience the world of these everyday heroes. ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ is a series we hope gets picked up for a second season and beyond. It takes a village and we applaud the work of the county and state film offices and our state and county agencies for their ongoing support to make it possible for this series to be made where it is set – Hawai‘i,” said DBEDT Creative Industries Division Chief Officer Georja Skinner.

A special episode of “Rescue: HI-Surf” will also air on Feb. 9, 2025 after FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LIX, maximizing the exposure for Hawai‘i from this coveted slot to bring scores of television audiences nationwide into the heavy-water action.

