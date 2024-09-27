Maui Surf Forecast for September 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:23 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:14 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:47 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest swell will decline through tonight. A small, medium period north-northwest swell will build on Saturday and produce north shore surf near September average Saturday night and early Sunday. A small, medium period northwest will arrive on Tuesday, shift out of the north Wednesday and Thursday, and hold into Friday.

The current mix of small, long period south-southwest swell and short period southwest swell will decline tonight and Saturday. Another pulse of inconsistent southwest swell originating from the Tasman Sea will push south shore surf to near seasonal average late Sunday and Monday. A more consistent south-southwest swell is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

East shore surf will remain well below normal through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.