Maui Weather Forecast for September 27, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 75. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trade winds will prevail through much of next week, with slightly decreasing wind speeds from Sunday onward. Typical trade wind showers will favor windward and mountain zones in the overnight to early morning hours through Saturday morning with drier trends forecast from Saturday night into the first half of next week.

Discussion

The satellite imagery this morning continues to show bands of clouds, associated with a weak disturbance aloft, riding into the windward and mountain slopes of each island on the trade winds. These clouds will produce brief passing showers mainly during the overnight to early morning hours.

A weak high pressure system north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate trade winds into much of next week. The forecast changes over the next seven days will be subtle with a slight decrease in trade wind strength from Sunday onward as the ridge to the north breaks down due to the passage of a cold frontal system. The shower forecast will also see only minor day to day changes with a weak disturbance moving over the island chain in the short term forecast. Expect a brief increase in shower trends from Friday night to early Saturday, then drier conditions are expected to return for the rest of the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will continue for the next several days. Low cigs and SHRA will impact windward and mauka areas. Brief MVFR conds can be expected in heavier SHRA but VFR should prevail.

NO AIRMETs currently in effect.

Marine

A weak high pressure system north of the state will maintain gentle to fresh trade winds into next week. The latest forecast wind guidance keeps wind speeds just below Small Craft Advisory thresholds in the channels near Maui and the Big Island. A cold frontal system will move into the Central Pacific basin this weekend, weakening the ridge north of the state. Trade wind speeds will ease slightly from Sunday onward.

The current northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) will continue to gradually decline today. However, a new small, medium period north-northwest swell (330 to 340 degrees) will build in tonight, providing a small, short lived boost to surf along north and select west facing shores this weekend.

A series of overlapping south and southwest swells will keep south shore surf slightly elevated into early next week. Although the current long period southwest swell and an overlapping tiny short period southwest swell will fade through tonight, another tiny long period southwest (220 degrees) swell will build in by Friday. The next small, long period south-southwest swell (200 degrees) is expected to fill in Monday and then peak from Tuesday into Wednesday.

East facing shores will remain small through early next week due to the lack of strong trades both locally and upstream.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

