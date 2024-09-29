Hirono, colleagues introduce legislation to support survivors of sexual assault on campus

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. (8.1.24) PC: Courtessy office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) reintroduced legislation on Sept. 18 to support survivors of sexual assault on college campuses, after an unsuccessful first attempt.

The Survivor Outreach and Support on Campus Act, or S.O.S. Campus Act, would require that every college and university that receives federal funding have an independent advocate dedicated to campus sexual assault prevention and response.

Hirono says the bill, if it passes, will provide much-needed medical, legal and mental health resources for survivors of sexual violence. In a news release touting the bill, Hirono referenced an AP News report that over 90% of sexual misconduct cases are handled “informally” and without formal protections and guidance for survivors, after changes were made to Title IX reporting in 2020.

The S.O.S. Campus Act would require campuses to have an independent advocate to conduct public information campaigns on sexual assault prevention and ensure that survivors of sexual assault have access to:

Emergency and follow-up medical care,

Guidance on reporting assaults to law enforcement,

Medical forensic or evidentiary exams,

Crisis intervention, ongoing counseling, and assistance throughout the process, and

Information on their legal rights.

Local rape crisis centers and other community-based organizations are currently providing many of these services in some communities and on some campuses around the nation. The legislation recognizes the importance of these partnerships by requiring that universities either consult with or partner with these organizations to ensure that survivors can access the services they need.