Stand Up Maui releases a dozen policy statements aimed at low-income housing needs

Stand Up Maui staged an affordable housing Rally on July 19, 2021, in front of the Old Wailuku Courthouse. Now, the housing advocacy group is releasing a dozen policy statements aimed at making housing accessible to low-income residents. File photo by Juliana Gomez

The housing advocacy group Stand Up Maui is asking Maui County legislators and other policymakers to consider a dozen policies to help meet the housing needs of low-income residents.

The group says Maui County doesn’t have a county ordinance to address the housing needs of people ranging from those without any shelter to low-income wage earners like retail clerks, janitors, landscapers, cooks, room cleaners and others. Findings of a July 2021 Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan show that 85% of housing needed is for Maui households earning less than $88,000 annually.

“While we recognize that others like nurses and doctors need housing too, the greatest need is for the low- and very-low-income families and individuals,” said SUM President Vince Bagoyo. “SUM asks our state and county legislators to create the mechanisms to meet the greatest need for housing in Maui County.”

“The following 12 policy statements are our collective opinions on how we can address the folks with the greatest need for housing,” he said. “It is time to act and keep our residents here.”

The dozen policy statements are:

Hire immediately consultants or engage Maui County Department of Housing Department staff to evaluate all large parcels of county-owned and county-acquirable lands and develop plans to build affordable homes. Design and construct affordable housing projects with 􏰀timeline and budget like Lima Ola on Kauaʻi. Use bonds to finance these projects and spread their costs over the project’s useful life. Streamline planning and permitti􏰁ng processes to fast-track projects for those earning less than 80% of the area median income for Maui County by hiring private plans checkers. Amend the county real property tax code to produce funds for the Affordable Housing Fund to pay for land purchase, buildings, infrastructure costs and bond amortization. Establish local residency preferences for projects receiving County of Maui subsidies. Ensure that affordable homes built with County funds are rented or sold to Maui County residents earning 80% and less of area media income and remain affordable in perpetuity. Establish and maintain safe sleeping areas, open restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and security on publicly or privately owned lands. Create, approve and implement a rental ordinance to help mitigate barriers to housing for low-income residents. Discontinue the practice of sweeps of unhoused residents without first securing housing and wraparound services. Hire a consultant to manage a priority list of residents applying for affordable housing units. Priori􏰀tize water allocations to affordable housing projects built to house Maui County individuals and families earning less than 80% of the area median income.

To see a list of groups and individuals who support the policy statements, visit here. Visitors to the website can also add their names as supporters.

Stand Up Maui is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. It is led by housing advocates with experience in home construction, social services, legal matters, planning and community development. The organization’s website is at https://standupmaui.org.