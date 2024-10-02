Maui Surf Forecast for October 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:16 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:42 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As the current small northwest swell fades away tonight, A pair of overlapping small, short period north swells should maintain small surf in place along north-facing shores through this weekend. There is the potential for the arrival of a moderate long period north-northwest swell as early as Sunday and likely peaking next Monday, below advisory levels for north facing shores.

The current long period south southwest swell will continue to gradually fade over the next few days. A moderate, long period south swell should slowly fill in Saturday, peak Sunday and hold into Monday then gradually decline through the middle of next week. This swell will may boost surf along south facing shores to near advisory levels during its peak.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.