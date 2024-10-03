Gov. Green appoints veteran state official to Labor Relations Board, welcomes new Adjutant General

Dwight Takamine, the newest member of the Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board. Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Former state legislator and lawyer Dwight Takamine has been appointed to the Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board, the governor announced on Tuesday. Takamine will succeed Marcus Oshiro, who was serving as Board chairperson.

Takamine served as a state house representative from 1984 to 2007, and as a state senator from 2008 until 2010. He began his legal career in Honolulu before opening a law office in Hilo, where he took over his father’s seat in the House of Representatives. Throughout his legislative career, his leadership positions included chairing the Finance Committee. In 2010, Takamine was appointed director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, a post he served for several years.

“Dwight’s advocacy in labor law and commitment to Hawaiʻi’s residents makes him an excellent choice for this position and we are honored to have him join us,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Takamine will serve in an interim capacity until he is confirmed by the state Senate.

New Adjutant General in charge of Hawaiʻi National Guard, HI-EMA

Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan. PC: Office of the Governor

Also on Tuesday, incoming Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, was promoted to Major General by Gov. Green. The governor then conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony between outgoing Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara and the newly promoted Maj. Gen. Logan.

As TAG, Maj. Gen. Logan will serve as the commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. He will be responsible for daily operations and oversee approximately 5,600 Army and Air National Guard service-members, which includes approximately 2,100 full-time federal and state employees. Maj. Gen. Logan’s appointment as TAG requires Hawaiʻi state Senate confirmation.

“Maj. Gen. Logan, as a combat veteran, served in Afghanistan, he has been the Deputy Adjutant General since Dec. 2019 and Commander of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard since Oct. 2021,” said Gov. Green. “He has developed an admirable track record including his recent dual status commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force 50, which was activated in response to the 2023 Maui wildfire disaster.”

Gov. Green announced earlier this month the advancement of Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory as the next Deputy Adjutant General (DAG) for the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense. Mallory previously served as commander of the 154th Wing, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard (HIANG) which operates out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“Brig. Gen. Mallory is a US Air Force Academy graduate and very accomplished F-22 “Raptor” fighter pilot, who will bring a passion for service to the position — to serve our state and the servicemembers of the Hawaiʻi National Guard,” said Gov. Green.

Gen. Kenneth S. Hara (left) resigned as the adjutant general on Oct. 1, 2024. PC: Office of the Governor

It was announced in May that Gen. Hara would step down as TAG on Oct. 1, with his Nov. 1 retirement date to mark the end of his 40 years of military service.

“Throughout his entire career, Maj. Gen. Hara led by example, providing a steady hand through some of the most challenging times in the history of our state and nation. I can say with confidence that the state of Hawaiʻi is better because of Maj. Gen. Hara’s dedicated service, commitment and sacrifices. I wish him all the best in retirement,” said Governor Green. “With that said, I could not be more thrilled that he is leaving the Hawaiʻi National Guard under the exceptional leadership of Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan. He is a key component of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s success and his appointment as Adjutant General marks another historic milestone in a storied military career.”