Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 04, 2024

October 3, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 02:20 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 08:34 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:13 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:11 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




For north facing shores, a pair of overlapping small, short period north swells should maintain small surf in place along north- facing shores through this weekend. A short lived small, short to medium period northeast swell is expected Saturday night through Sunday. There is the potential for the arrival of a moderate long period north- northwest swell as early as Sunday and likely peaking next Monday, below advisory levels for north facing shores. This swell could linger through the middle of next week as it slowly fades. 


The current long period south southwest swell will continue to gradually fade over the next few days. Then a moderate, long period south swell will slowly fill in Saturday, peak Sunday and hold into Monday then gradually decline through the middle of next week. This swell may boost surf along south facing shores to near advisory levels during its peak. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
