Mayor’s community budget meeting set for Oct. 10 in Kaunakakai

Mayor Richard Bissen will host a community budget meeting Thursday evening on Molokaʻi. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen and members of his administration will host a Molokaʻi community budget meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

Molokaʻi residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide input as Maui County departments begin to shape the budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.

The Thursday meeting is the fourth of eight budget meetings being held in communities throughout Maui County. Each session begins with an introduction and overview from department leaders, followed by public testimony.

Testimony will be limited to three minutes per person. Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from County departments to meet with members of the community following public testimony. Written comments are also accepted. Input also can be submitted online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

The meetings can be viewed online at the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is needed for viewing. For more information, call the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855.