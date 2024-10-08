Maui News

State postpones Upcountry overnight road closure for lane striping work

October 8, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
* Updated October 8, 6:51 PM
Maui Now file image.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has postponed roadway striping work on Makawao Avenue heading mauka onto Haleakalā Highway.

The project had been scheduled from the night of Thursday, Oct. 10, to morning of Friday, Oct. 11. The project will be rescheduled.

