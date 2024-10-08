Maui News
State postpones Upcountry overnight road closure for lane striping work
A
A
A
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has postponed roadway striping work on Makawao Avenue heading mauka onto Haleakalā Highway.
The project had been scheduled from the night of Thursday, Oct. 10, to morning of Friday, Oct. 11. The project will be rescheduled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments