Haleakalā National Park hikes camping fees

Fees for campgrounds, such as this at Holua, have increased to $20 per night at Haleakalā National Park. PC: National Park Service

Haleakalā National Park has increased campground fees to $20 a night per site. The higher fees went into effect Oct. 11 for drive-in and crater campgrounds.

Previously, campsites cost $8 to $9 per night. Campsites reserved prior to the fee increase will be honored at the previous rate.

“The increased revenue will be used to help maintain campgrounds and fund important projects throughout the park,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates. “We also anticipate that the fee adjustment will reduce the number of unused reservations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To make a reservation or modification, visit www.recreation.gov or visit Camping at Haleakalā National Park.