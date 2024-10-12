Maui News

Haleakalā National Park hikes camping fees

October 12, 2024, 5:35 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Fees for campgrounds, such as this at Holua, have increased to $20 per night at Haleakalā National Park. PC: National Park Service

Haleakalā National Park has increased campground fees to $20 a night per site. The higher fees went into effect Oct. 11 for drive-in and crater campgrounds.

Previously, campsites cost $8 to $9 per night. Campsites reserved prior to the fee increase will be honored at the previous rate.

The increased revenue will be used to help maintain campgrounds and fund important projects throughout the park,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates. “We also anticipate that the fee adjustment will reduce the number of unused reservations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To make a reservation or modification, visit www.recreation.gov or visit Camping at Haleakalā National Park.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments