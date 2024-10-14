Grand Wailea announces culinary partnership with Nobu

Grand Wailea announces partnership with Nobu. The acclaimed restaurant will open at the iconic Hawaiʻi resort in summer 2025. Rendering of the main dining room, courtesy of Rockwell Group.

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort announced its latest culinary partnership with globally-celebrated restaurant concept, Nobu. Set to launch at the iconic resort in summer 2025, Nobu at Grand Wailea will expand the property’s offerings with the newest addition to the world-renowned Japanese restaurant empire, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro.

Designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the debut of Nobu at Grand Wailea is a pivotal element in the resort’s extensive $350 million rejuvenation effort by owner, Blackstone Real Estate, and marks the first iteration of the famed restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“We are deeply excited to bring the Nobu signature dishes and dining experience that guests have come to cherish to Wailea Bay,” said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. “The opportunity to share the classic dinner, alongside a curation of menu items exclusive to Grand Wailea, is a source of pride for us and allows us to expand the brand’s footprint within Hawaii with an aligned hotel partner.”

Nobu at Grand Wailea will offer over 13,000 square feet of indoor and alfresco dining spaces, with a dedicated sushi bar, complemented by striking murals and panoramic Pacific ocean views. The restaurant will spotlight Nobu-signature dishes such as the iconic Black Cod with Miso and Yellowtail Jalapeño, alongside the acclaimed sushi synonymous with the brand.

“We are honored to bring the world-renowned Nobu to Grand Wailea,” said JP Oliver, Area Managing Director – Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort & Hotel Del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and the rest of the Nobu organization have created a genre-defining culinary experience that will only enhance our resort, expanding the exceptional experiences available to our guests.”

Brian Kaufman, Managing Director at Blackstone, said, “We are thrilled to bring an iconic brand like Nobu to both Grand Wailea and the island of Maui. It is our goal to ensure Grand Wailea provides guests and community members with an unforgettable experience, and we are excited to further that goal with the addition of this exceptional restaurant.” A Blackstone Real Estate acquired Grand Wailea in 2018.

Further expanding the culinary offering at Grand Wailea, Nobu will join the resort’s newest opening, Olivine, which launched June 2023. Under the direction of Executive Chef Ryan Urig, the culinary destination serves up handmade pastas and seasonal dishes that infuse local Hawaiian ingredients with authentic Italian flavors. Also helmed by Chef Urig, Nobu will neighbor signature restaurant, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, which re-launched in 2023 showcasing an award-winning, locally inspired, seafood-focused menu.