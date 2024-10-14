Maui’s Hazel Peters earns one of five titles at the 2024 Maui Junior Championship at Wailea Blue Golf Course

Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the 2024 Maui Junior Championship at Wailea Blue Golf Course this past weekend, Oct. 12-13. The 36 hole event drew a total of 48 junior golfers from across the state.

The tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship on Maui in December. The end of the year event is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season.

The 2024 Maui Junior Championship winners were:

Boys 11-12: Daniel Cho, Honolulu

Boys 13-14: Taylor George, Mililani

Boys 15-18: Jordan Takai, Honolulu

Girls 13-14: Hazel Peters, Pāʻia

Girls 15-18: Kate Nakaoka, Mililani



















The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 11-12, Par 71, White Tees (5,923 yards)

Boys 13-14, Par 71, Black Tees (6,285 yards)

Boys 15-18, Par 71, Black Tees (6,285 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 71, White Tees (5,923 yards)

Girls 15-18, Par 71, White Tees (5,923 yards)

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaiʻi. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate, and inspire. The association’s goals are to provide the following:

Opportunities that teach responsibility and develop qualities of leadership and integrity, while assisting juniors in becoming productive members of the adult community.

Rules, etiquette, and instructional clinics on the game of golf.

Golf at a minimal cost to juniors.

An environment to promote and encourage good sportsmanship and friendship among junior golfers.

Opportunities to travel and participate in state and national tournaments.

College workshops to assist all juniors with their preparation for higher education.