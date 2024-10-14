UH Mānoa among global elite in latest world university rankings

PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has secured its position among the global elite in higher education, placing in the top 2% worldwide for academic quality, research output and more. The findings were released on Oct. 9 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025.

This recognition positions UH’s flagship campus as the No. 63 ranked university in the United States. Globally, the university stands in the No. 251–300 tier, an exceptional achievement considering there are more than 25,000 higher education institutions worldwide (top 500 qualifies as the world’s top 2%).

“Being recognized among the top 2% of universities globally is a testament to the exceptional work of our faculty, staff and students who continually push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “This ranking not only validates our commitment to academic excellence and groundbreaking research, but also highlights UH Mānoa’s unique position as a world-class institution that honors and leverages our Pacific location and values.”

Times Higher Education, which issues these rankings annually, is one of the leading national and international university rankings organizations. For these rankings, Times Higher Education first determined the top 174 US universities and top 2,092 universities worldwide.

Rankings criteria

Times Higher Education evaluated 18 indicators in its rankings.

Teaching (the learning environment): 29.5% (teaching reputation: 15%, staff-to-student ratio: 4.5%, doctorate-to-bachelor’s ratio: 2%, doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio: 5.5% and institutional income: 2.5%)

(the learning environment): 29.5% (teaching reputation: 15%, staff-to-student ratio: 4.5%, doctorate-to-bachelor’s ratio: 2%, doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio: 5.5% and institutional income: 2.5%) Research environment : 29% (research reputation: 18%, research income: 5.5% and research productivity: 5.5%)

: 29% (research reputation: 18%, research income: 5.5% and research productivity: 5.5%) Research quality : 30% (citation impact: 15%, research strength: 5%, research excellence: 5% and research influence: 5%)

: 30% (citation impact: 15%, research strength: 5%, research excellence: 5% and research influence: 5%) International outlook : 7.5% (proportion of international students: 2.5%, proportion of international staff: 2.5% and international collaboration: 2.5%)

: 7.5% (proportion of international students: 2.5%, proportion of international staff: 2.5% and international collaboration: 2.5%) Industry: 4% (industry income: 2% and patents: 2%)

Other rankings

UH Mānoa also received these notable rankings: