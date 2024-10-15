‘Shaka’ doc to screen at film festival at MACC on Sunday

“Shaka, A Story of Aloha” documentary is set to make its Maui premiere at Hawai’i International Film Festival on Sunday. PC: Project Shaka

“Shaka, A Story of Aloha” will premiere at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. The feature-length documentary delves into the origins, meanings, and mysteries of the iconic hand-sign, which this year became the official gesture of Hawai‘i.

The film had been selected as an official entry for the Hawai‘i International Film Festival to be showcased at premiere events across the state. Last week, it made its Oʻahu premiere and was nominated in the film festival’s “Best Hawai’i-Made Feature category.”

The documentary will also be distributed through public middle- and high-schools starting in November, according to the film team. Part of a collaboration with with the Hawai’i Department of Education and the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, “Shaka curriculum” will take the form of short vignettes from the film paired with social emotional learning exercises.

Even before its official debut, “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” was part of a broader movement. Under the banner of “Project Shaka,” initiatives include the distribution of free Shaka stickers, a bill to make the Shaka the official gesture of Hawai‘i, an official Hawai’i DMV Shaka license plate, and educational programs that teach the cultural significance and application of the Shaka and Aloha spirit.

Shaka teacher training begins next month across the state, and Nov. 20 on Maui. All training sessions feature addresses by Choose Love Movement (CLM) founder Scarlett Lewis from New Jersey, and Shaka producer/writer Steve Sue. CLM is also exploring cascading distribution to their network of 20,000+ schools within the United States and 121 countries abroad.

Funded initially by Kamehameha Schools, “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” is produced by ID8, a Hawai‘i-based nonprofit. The documentary features original music by renowned local artist Henry Kapono and is executive produced by Steve Sue and Bryan Spicer. Sue also serves as the writer and producer, while Hawaiian filmmaker Alex Bocchieri directs. The production team includes associate producers Sean Morris, Jill Kuramoto, Rebecca Teresia, Ryan Ozawa, Rob Webb, and Minette Lew-McCabe. Cultural advisors for the project include respected Hawaiian cultural experts Robert “Lono” Ikuwa, Manu Boyd, and Hailama Farden.

Reflecting on the project, Sue said, “Our original plan was to create a 20-minute short for classroom use, but the story quickly grew beyond what we imagined. The final piece ended up documenting a 110-year tale that spans native Hawaiian culture, Japanese plantation workers, the Mormon Church, a used car salesman, a Honolulu Mayor, entertainers including Elvis Presley, surfers and extreme sports enthusiasts worldwide.” Sue continued, “In the process, we discovered the secret behind the Shaka, and now, our mission is to share its magic so that everyone can create their own form of paradise, anytime, anywhere.”

5-Years in the Making

The film, slated for a Spring 2025 release, has been in production since 2019, with early funding and cultural consultation provided by Kamehameha Schools. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus shortly after filming began. Production resumed in 2022 with large shots including the revival, after a 60-year pause, of a 1,000 person hukilau – a community net fishing event – and a first-ever Shaka Contest at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Lā‘ie, Hawai‘i.

Supporting Local Artists

“Shaka, A Story of Aloha” is the product of extensive collaboration within Hawai‘i’s creative community, according to the film team. The documentary was produced by the Honolulu nonprofit ID8 in association with Henry Kapono, Inc., Sight & Sound Productions and Island Sound Studios.

“Aside from Bryan, Henry, and myself as unpaid volunteers, we hired a local production team and ensured that they were paid living wages,” said Sue.

The crew featured graduates and students from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Academy of Creative Media including Hawaiian director Alex Bocchieri, cinematographer Kristle Backe, co-editor Shaun Oliqiano, camera operator and assistant editor Sara Brekke, and coordinator Eve Ordinario. Local musicians contributing to the soundtrack include Tavana McMoore, Kimie Miner, Ana Vee, Angela Escontrias, Kealoha, Michelle Busefrus, Malie Lyman, Erin Smith Verrierʻs Kailua Music School Student Choir with Makani Baybayan, Michael Sendrey, Sabrina Higgins and Alexander Lizardo, all alongside Henry Kapono. Instrumentalists included Wendell Ching, Lopaka Colon, Gaylord Holomalia and Matt Krahula, with sound mixing and engineering by Kyle Spicer.

Extensive Interviews

Over 60 interviews were conducted across multiple Hawaiian Islands and in California. Participants include notable figures including Joel “Baldy” Apuakehau, Charles Bargas, Todd Bradley, Cy Bridges, Ian Cairns, Wally Camp, Jack Cione, Kathy Collins, Frank Delima Jr., David Espinda, Joyce Fasi, Charles Fasi, Mike Foley, Victor Foniomoana, Gen. Kenneth Hara, Karl “Kini Popo” Hebenstreit, Fred Hemmings, Robert “Lono” Ikuwa, Mona Kahawaii, John “Keoni” Kauwe III, “Unko” George Kahumoku, Maria Latu, Brook Lee, Jeff Livingston, Vonn Logan, Kekela Miller, Riley Moffat, Jon Nouchi, Vernal Pratt, Harold Pukahi, Laverne Pukahi, Bill Sharp, Bob Sigall, Bryan Suzuki, Lanai Tabura, Willa Tanabe, George Tanabe, Rev. Ryoso Toshima, Peter Townend, Paul Udell, Michael Victorino, Isaiah Walker and Moana Jones Wong.

Event details

The Sunday screening will likely be the only public showing of the film on Maui this year, per Associate Producer Rob Webb.

There will be a no-host “Filmmaker Pau Hana” at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kihei immediately following the screening at the MACC. Anyone can meet the film crew and celebrate the Shaka movement.

The nonprofit film is also seeking to raise funds. To accomplish this, the team is currently booking “private donor screening” right now to help cover film costs. If interested in hosting a private donor screening in your home or business, contact Rob Webb at 808-359-8269 or at MauiRobWebb@gmail.com