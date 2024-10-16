Hawaiian Electric shutting off power in West Maui due to wildfire risk

Due to the immediate threat of wildfires from high winds and dry conditions, Hawaiian Electric expects to activate its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program around 12 p.m. and proactively shut off power in communities in West Maui with high exposure to wildfire risk. For safety, this shutoff may last most of the day. Customers in these areas are urged to prepare to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

In addition, Hawaiian Electric is currently working to restore power to a non-PSPS outage in Upcountry Maui affecting approximately 150 customers.

The National Weather Service today issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas on all islands running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor high winds and dry conditions across the state. If necessary, Hawaiian Electric will proactively shut off power on other islands to address any immediate wildfire risks.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption. We have activated our PSPS program as a last line of defense to protect lives and reduce the risk of a wildfire,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “We will continue to monitor conditions closely and restore power as soon as we can safely do so.”

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.

PSPS Process

Power will remain shut off so long as hazardous weather conditions persist.

When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored. This may involve ground crews and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones.

This process may result in extended outages lasting several hours, possibly even days depending on the location and extent of any damage.

Please stay safe

Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line for Maui at 1-808-871-7777 or for emergency assistance call 911.

If you must travel, please help protect line workers and crews when you see them on the roadside assessing damages or making emergency repairs. Move over from the lane nearest the workers or slow down until you can safely pass the work site.

Use extreme caution when driving. Power interruptions may cause traffic signals to stop working without warning. If you come to an intersection with a non-working traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

If using a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Ensure that all electric appliances, especially ovens and stoves, are turned off to prevent fires when the power comes back on.

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

• Mobile app: free download available on Apple App and Google Play stores

Hawaiian Electric began deploying wildfire cameras earlier this year. PC: Hawaiian Electric