Maui News

Lahaina Disaster Recovery Weekly meeting canceled tonight due to fire weather warning

October 16, 2024, 3:54 PM HST
Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

Due to today’s Red Flag Warning issued this morning by the National Weather Service and potential power safety shutoffs announced by Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO), the County announced tonight’s Lahaina Disaster Recovery weekly meeting has been canceled.

The Red Flag Warning was issued today for leeward areas of Maui County and other Hawaiian Islands, and is in effect until 6 p.m.

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency has been in partial activation and monitoring the situation during this time.

For more information on recovery events, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/events

