Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:54 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 08:14 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:12 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north-facing shores will steadily fade through the second half of the week as a NNW swell moves out. A small, medium- period pulse is possible over the weekend and into early next week, which should be enough to prevent the surf from going flat. An upward trend is possible late next week due to the aforementioned gale forming northeast of the state from Monday through midweek. Surf along south- facing shores will remain small, with mainly a mix of short-to medium- period SSE and SSW swells moving through. The next small, long-period SW swell is expected over the weekend with a similar pulse arriving early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day through the weekend, then trend down as the trades ease locally and upstream early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.