Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2024

October 17, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 01:54 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 08:14 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north-facing shores will steadily fade through the second half of the week as a NNW swell moves out. A small, medium- period pulse is possible over the weekend and into early next week, which should be enough to prevent the surf from going flat. An upward trend is possible late next week due to the aforementioned gale forming northeast of the state from Monday through midweek. Surf along south- facing shores will remain small, with mainly a mix of short-to medium- period SSE and SSW swells moving through. The next small, long-period SW swell is expected over the weekend with a similar pulse arriving early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day through the weekend, then trend down as the trades ease locally and upstream early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
