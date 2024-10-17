Three Maui Rotary Clubs capture excellence awards

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise help unload 16,000 lbs. of donated books for the students at Kamehameha III and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena schools.

Three Maui Rotary Clubs captured excellence awards at the District 5000 awards event held recently to recognize the work of service volunteers across the state. Nine of the 52 Rotary clubs in Hawaiʻi are located on the island of Maui.

According to Maui Assistant Governor for Rotary, Al Weiland, “All Rotary Clubs on Maui are dedicated to improving our community and our ʻohana. We are delighted that these three clubs were recognized by their peers for outstanding service last year. We relate to this quote by Muhammed Ali – ‘Service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth.’ The members of these Maui clubs know the true meaning of the Rotary motto Service Above Self.”

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset show off their new Rotary People of Action T-shirts that are worn at all community service projects.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea received the first runner up award for membership activities. They also received awards for Rotary Foundation Giving and Every Rotarian Every Year for the Medium Club category.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset received the first runner-up award for club administration for the Large Club category. It was named the first place recipient for membership activities, community service and highest percentage of membership growth. It was also named as the recipient of the District Governor’s Citation and the Rotary International Citation.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise was named the prestigious Medium Club of the Year for earning the first runner up award for foundation activities. It received first place awards for membership activities, community service, and vocational service. It also was the recipient of the Rotary International Citation.

Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea honorary member Kimokeo Kapahulehua and President Jay Satenstein at the blessing and installation of the Peace Pole at South Maui Gardens.

District Governor Mark Merriam hosted the presentation of awards to clubs who were judged in several categories for final determination of Club of the Year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Clubs were divided into small (17 and under members), medium (18-29 members), and large (30 or more members). Awards were presented to first runner-up and then the first place in each size division for eight categories. Club presidents submitted information on their club’s most significant activities in each category for the period covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The submissions were then reviewed and rated by presidents in categories other than their own. Ratings were then submitted to the Awards Chair for final tabulation.

Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. The clubs’ members meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and through that they can get things done in the community. For more information about these clubs contact Maui Island Advisor Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com