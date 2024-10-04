‘Peace Poles’ erected at South Maui Gardens, Hale Pono Shelter

A blessing ceremony for the “Peace Pole” at South Maui Gardens took place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Photo Credit: Alisha Jermulowske

South Maui Gardens was filled with hope and community spirit as the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea and the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea hosted a special Peace Pole dedication on World Peace Day on Sept. 21. The event drew community members coming together to celebrate a universal desire for peace.

The ceremony was blessed by community member Kimokeo Kapahulehua, who shared heartfelt words about the importance of fostering peace both locally and globally.

“When you get a chance, come and sit in this beautiful garden… and reflect on the saying ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth’ and imagine a world without conflict,” said Jay Satenstein, president of the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea.

The Peace Pole is adorned with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages. PC: Alisha Jermulowske

World Peace Day, recognized on Sept. 21 each year, encourages individuals and communities to reflect on the importance of peace. The Rotary clubs say the Peace Pole stands as “a beacon of hope and an invitation for all to join in the pursuit of harmony.”

In a heartfelt touch, the lei presented for the Peace Pole, crafted by club members, symbolized “the interconnectedness of our community and the beauty of diversity,” the Rotary clubs said.

“On this momentous day, we celebrate international peace,” said Alison Barrera, owner of Da Green Coffee at South Maui Gardens and member of the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea. “My appreciation goes out to fellow Rotarians who have collaborated with me to bring this aspiration to fruition. South Maui Gardens and Da Green concur that global peace makes all accomplishments possible.”

In the afternoon, both Rotary clubs also presented a Peace Pole to the Hale Pono Shelter in Wailuku. A blessing at Hale Pono Shelter is to be determined at a later date, according to the Rotary clubs.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea and the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea upcoming events, visit their websites at www.mauirotary.org and www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org or contact them directly at rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.