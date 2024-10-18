Maui ‘Ukulele Festival returns for its 17th year

File (2023): Maui Ukulele Festival. PC: David Phelps

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center again celebrates the musical tradition of Hawai’i’s famous four-string instrument at the 17th annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, happening on Sunday, Oct. 27. The free Maui community music event takes place at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 2 p.m.

All community members and visitors alike are welcome to attend and enjoy an afternoon of island music with highly acclaimed musicians starting at 2 p.m. Attendees should bring low backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of the A&B Amphitheater. Admission is free. The concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC’s website, on its Facebook page and YouTube channel and on Akakū Channel 55.

This year’s festival offers a diverse line-up of some of the finest ‘ukulele musicians. Artists scheduled to perform this year include Jake Shimabukuro with special guest Mick Fleetwood, Paula Fuga, Kanekoa, Derek Sebastian, Rama & Kala’e Camarillo, the Hula Honeys, Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Andrew Molina, Anthony Pfluke, and the Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band. Also featured will be Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under the guidance of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. Artist list is subject to change.

This year’s festival will also continue to support the Maui Food Bank and those impacted by the wildfires, serving as a drop-off point for non- perishable donations. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Door prizes of several ‘ukulele will be given away throughout the afternoon. Several finely crafted ‘ukulele provided by Bounty Music, Kala ‘Ukulele, Kamaka Hawai‘i ‘Ukulele, Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele, KoAloha ‘Ukulele, Ko’olau ‘Ukulele, Leolani ‘Ukulele, Mele ‘Ukulele, Pono ‘Ukulele, Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios, ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i, and The ‘Ululele Site will be given away to lucky in-person attendees during the concert.

Anyone who donates to the Maui Food Bank will be eligible to enter for a separate ‘ukulele giveaway. The ‘ukulele will be signed by Jake Shimabukuro and festival performers.

There will be displays of made-in-Hawai‘i arts and crafts, plenty of ‘ono-licious island food plus a variety of beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed.

Free ‘ukulele workshop on Oct. 26

The day prior will again feature a related free ‘ukulele workshop at the MACC.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, a free ‘ukulele workshop will be held in the MACC’s Morgado Hall (see map here) at 2 p.m. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. The workshop is conducted by ‘ukulele master Roy Sakuma for students of all ages. Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ‘ukulele, and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

The 17th annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Sponsors for this free event are Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, the County of Maui, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, with additional support from ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i and KPOA/Pacific Media Group.