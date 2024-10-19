County’s Adaptive Kayaking paddles out for good cause at Olowalu

County’s Adaptive Kayaking paddles out for a good cause at Olowalu. PC: County of Maui

Paddling out at Olowalu Landing is a popular adventure for individuals who may not otherwise be able to easily access the activity. That’s why County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation prioritizes its inclusive Adaptive Kayaking event each year.

More than 50 participants, along with their therapists from Ka Lima O Maui, La’akea Village, Easterseals Hawaii, Arc of Maui and similar organizations that help people with cognitive and developmental disabilities, paddled out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the County’s Adaptive Kayaking event Oct. 11.

There, paddlers and volunteers adventured off Olowalu’s coastline in clear kayaks that provide underwater visibility.

Volunteers and local support agencies make all the difference, according to DPR Recreation Specialist Richard Antone, who organizes the events each year.

Ten volunteers and 15 DPR staff assisted in the recent Adaptive Kayaking event. Clear Kayaks Maui owners donated kayaks and volunteered help. Pukalani Superette provided free lunches for DPR staff and volunteers. Hawaii Foodservice Alliance donated snacks. Ola Maui volunteered people to facilitate the tours.

“DPR’s Adaptive Kayaking is rewarding for volunteers and staff,” said DPR Director Patrick McCall. “We’re thankful for everyone who comes together to make these events happen. And mahalo especially to the participants, some of whom come back year after year.”

County DPR’s Adaptive Kayaking dates back to 2010 and holds paddle-out activities approximately twice a year. For details about Adaptive Kayaking, contact Antone at (808) 463-5116. For general Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.