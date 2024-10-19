Maui Surf Forecast for October 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 02:38 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:13 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:41 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:11 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short-period north to northwest swell will gradually diminish Sunday and early next week, shifting to a more northeasterly direction by midweek. North facing shores will see the surf from the swell then shifting to east facing shores as the direction changes. Elsewhere, background south swell will keep surf from going flat along south shores. A small, long-period reinforcement is expected to arrive Monday night and decline through the week followed by another on Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.