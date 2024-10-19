Maui Weather Forecast for October 19, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 68. North winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trades will return later today through Sunday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trades will ease into the light to moderate range Monday through Tuesday, then persist through a good portion of the week.

Discussion

The latest surface analysis shows a weakened ridge extending west-southwestward across the region north of the state due to a cold front passing farther north. This pattern has lowered the trades locally, allowing localized land and sea breeze conditions to become established over the western end of the state. As upper heights rise and the surface ridge strengthens over the weekend, breezy trades and more stable conditions will return starting today. Rainfall accumulations will remain limited, with the best chances favoring windward and mauka areas.

A pattern transition is expected next week due to two broad gale lows forecast to form far northwest and northeast of the state. The surface ridge will respond by weakening, allowing the trades to return to the light to moderate range. With most of the weather associated with these systems remaining far west and north- northeast of the area, mostly dry conditions should persist, with mainly windward and afternoon leeward showers forming where localized sea breezes develop.

Aviation

Light to moderate easterly trade winds will gradually strengthen today as clouds and showers will generally favor windward and mountain areas. Overall, VFR conditions should prevail with brief MVFR conditions possible in showers.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscuration across windward sections of Kauai through this morning and conditions will likely improve through the morning hours. No other AIRMETS are currently in effect.

Marine

A high pressure ridge along 28N will produce trade winds in the fresh to strong range into Monday across the state. Two low pressure systems developing NW and NE of the islands from early to the middle of next week will weaken the ridge, and decrease winds over the Hawaii region from Tuesday onward.

Surf heights will remain below advisory levels through much of next week. A small relatively small to medium period northwest swell will continue to elevate north and west shore surf heights today, then diminish on Sunday as it shift from a more northerly direction. Small long period south swell will bring small surf to south facing shores, with potential for a small boost early next week.

A Coastal Flood Statement (CFWHFO) for all coastal zones is highlighting the fact that higher than forecast water levels are combining with full moon high tides, bringing the potential for minor coastal flooding, mainly during the early morning hours.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

